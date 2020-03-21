Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $26.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Sealed Air traded as low as $17.10 and last traded at $19.73, with a volume of 6022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SEE. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 7,500 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.89 per share, with a total value of $246,675.00. Also, Director Patrick Duff purchased 15,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 106,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,070. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 556.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.62.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 155.41%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

About Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.