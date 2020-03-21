Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SBH. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Sally Beauty from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.14.

SBH stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $21.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 376.67% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $980.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sally Beauty news, Chairman Robert R. Mcmaster purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $55,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 67,779 shares in the company, valued at $837,070.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $61,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,130.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 28,150 shares of company stock worth $357,508. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,656,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,453 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,360,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,335,000 after purchasing an additional 152,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 92,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,821,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $32,650,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

