Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €158.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €158.00 ($183.72) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €165.00 ($191.86) target price on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Safran and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €128.80 ($149.77).

SAF opened at €66.20 ($76.98) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €126.41 and its 200 day moving average price is €137.95. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($107.40).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

