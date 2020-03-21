Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

Shares of CEFS opened at $13.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average of $20.14. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $22.14.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Closed-End Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.