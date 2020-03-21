Ruth Cairnie Purchases 10,000 Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Stock

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2020 // Comments off

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) insider Ruth Cairnie bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 319 ($4.20) per share, for a total transaction of £31,900 ($41,962.64).

Shares of BAB stock opened at GBX 325.20 ($4.28) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 466.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 546.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. Babcock International Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 386.42 ($5.08) and a one year high of GBX 659.80 ($8.68). The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.08.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAB shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 668 ($8.79) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 557 ($7.33) to GBX 549 ($7.22) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Babcock International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 609 ($8.01).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.