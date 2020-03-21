Ruth Cairnie Purchases 10,000 Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Stock

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) insider Ruth Cairnie bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 319 ($4.20) per share, for a total transaction of £31,900 ($41,962.64).

Shares of BAB stock opened at GBX 325.20 ($4.28) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 466.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 546.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. Babcock International Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 386.42 ($5.08) and a one year high of GBX 659.80 ($8.68). The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.08.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAB shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 668 ($8.79) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 557 ($7.33) to GBX 549 ($7.22) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Babcock International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 609 ($8.01).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

