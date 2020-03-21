Royal Bank of Canada Trims Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Target Price to C$106.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$106.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$109.63.
Shares of CCA opened at C$95.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$105.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$109.50. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$83.82 and a 52 week high of C$120.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion and a PE ratio of 11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Cogeco Communications Company Profile
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.
