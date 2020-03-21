Royal Bank of Canada Cuts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$58.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on BCE from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on BCE from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cormark raised their target price on BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$64.36.

BCE opened at C$54.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.30 billion and a PE ratio of 16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$61.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.52. BCE has a 52 week low of C$49.46 and a 52 week high of C$65.45.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.29 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.7700001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.8325 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 94.07%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

