Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Lowered to $156.00 at Morgan Stanley

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $156.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.67.

Shares of ROK opened at $126.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $116.98 and a 1-year high of $209.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.00.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $65,413.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $205,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,269 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

