Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Getting Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) has trended somewhat negative on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Roche earned a coverage optimism score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Roche’s analysis:

Separately, Citigroup raised Roche to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

Shares of RHHVF stock opened at $287.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.52. Roche has a 1-year low of $254.04 and a 1-year high of $399.00.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

