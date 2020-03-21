Robert G. Cutlip Purchases 1,500 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Stock

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) President Robert G. Cutlip acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.81 per share, for a total transaction of $11,715.00.

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $340.95 million, a PE ratio of -59.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.58). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $29.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.79 million. Research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.74%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

GOOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $24.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

