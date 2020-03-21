Robert C. Murphy Sells 2,500,000 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $23,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 83,541,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,774,753.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SNAP opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49. Snap Inc has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $19.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.87 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Snap by 9,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Cowen raised shares of Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Argus raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $20.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.76.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

