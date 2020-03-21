RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Given New $203.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $250.00 to $203.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for RingCentral’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RNG. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on RingCentral from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on RingCentral from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RingCentral from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Dougherty & Co raised their price objective on RingCentral from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on RingCentral from $185.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.57.

Get RingCentral alerts:

NYSE RNG opened at $183.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $101.33 and a twelve month high of $252.20.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $471,295.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,851,733.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $1,188,870.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 248,360 shares in the company, valued at $47,394,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,940 shares of company stock worth $24,783,715. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in RingCentral by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.