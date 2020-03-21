Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Lowered to Neutral at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ring Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Roth Capital cut Ring Energy to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks cut Ring Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Northland Securities cut Ring Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Ring Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.38.

REI opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Ring Energy has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ring Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 66,505 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ring Energy during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ring Energy during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ring Energy by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 102,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Ring Energy by 770.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 134,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 119,258 shares in the last quarter.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

