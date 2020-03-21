Richard J. Salute Acquires 1,200 Shares of NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stock

NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) Director Richard J. Salute bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $12,228.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31. NEWTEK Business Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 69.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Equities research analysts expect that NEWTEK Business Services Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.54%. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 75.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEWT. TheStreet downgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,228,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

