Richard Anthony Sebastiao Buys 5,000 Shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) Stock

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) Director Richard Anthony Sebastiao bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $21,850.00.

Shares of HCAP stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. Harvest Capital Credit Corp has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $10.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 million, a P/E ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 15.63, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Get Harvest Capital Credit alerts:

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Harvest Capital Credit had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harvest Capital Credit Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.38%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Harvest Capital Credit comprises approximately 1.1% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc. owned 3.28% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Capital Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Capital Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.