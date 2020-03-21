Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) Receives $4.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

RBBN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

In related news, Director Kent Mathy bought 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,055.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,835.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Lynch bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 172,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,220.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 129,075 shares of company stock worth $384,560. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 5.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $5.93.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $161.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.54 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.91% and a negative net margin of 23.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

