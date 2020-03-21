Reviewing Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI) and Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI) and Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Puradyn Filter Technologies alerts:

Puradyn Filter Technologies has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Continental has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Continental shares are held by institutional investors. 37.3% of Puradyn Filter Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Puradyn Filter Technologies and Continental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puradyn Filter Technologies -67.31% N/A -57.85% Continental -0.38% -0.81% -0.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Puradyn Filter Technologies and Continental, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puradyn Filter Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Continental 2 7 2 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Puradyn Filter Technologies and Continental’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puradyn Filter Technologies $4.20 million 0.16 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A Continental $52.44 billion 0.22 $3.42 billion $1.71 3.37

Continental has higher revenue and earnings than Puradyn Filter Technologies.

Summary

Continental beats Puradyn Filter Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puradyn Filter Technologies

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bypass oil filtration systems for use with internal combustion engines and hydraulic equipment that use lubricating oil worldwide. The company offers its products under the Puradyn name. Its Puradyn system cleans oil by providing a loop circuit of oil filtration and treatment to continually remove solid, liquid, and gaseous contaminants from the oil through a filtration and absorption process. The company also manufactures disposable replacement filter elements for the Puradyn system. Its products are marketed to various industries that include hydraulic applications, and other users of engines or equipment that utilize up to 50 weight oil for lubrication. The company sells its products directly, as well as through manufacturer's representatives, distributors, or other agents to OEMs, other distributors, and national accounts. It serves oil and gas services, power generation, construction and forestry, commercial marine, mining, and transportation industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Boynton Beach, Florida.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics. This segment offers advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products. The Powertrain segment provides engine systems, fuel and exhaust management systems, hybrid electric vehicles, sensors and actuators, and transmission products. The Interior segment develops and produces information, communication, and network solutions and services for cars and commercial vehicles, such as body and security, commercial vehicle and aftermarket, infotainment and connectivity, and instrumentation and driver HMI systems. The Tires segment provides passenger and light truck equipment, commercial vehicle, and two-wheel tires for use in vehicle manufacture and replacement businesses. The ContiTech segment develops, manufactures, and markets functional parts, and intelligent components and systems made of rubber, plastic, metal, and fabric for the machine and plant engineering, mining, agriculture, automotive, and other industries. It offers air spring systems, industrial fluid solutions, mobile fluid systems, and vibration control products, as well as conveyor belts and power transmission products. Continental Aktiengesellschaft serves the automotive, railway engineering, machine and plant construction, and mining industries, as well as replacement sector. The company was formerly known as Continental-Caoutchouc- und Gutta-Percha Compagnie. Continental Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Puradyn Filter Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puradyn Filter Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.