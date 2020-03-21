Reviewing Organogenesis (ORGO) & Its Peers

Organogenesis (NASDAQ: ORGO) is one of 605 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Organogenesis to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Organogenesis and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Organogenesis $260.98 million -$40.45 million -7.21 Organogenesis Competitors $2.15 billion $277.10 million 0.05

Organogenesis’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Organogenesis. Organogenesis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Organogenesis and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organogenesis -15.50% -126.41% -20.55% Organogenesis Competitors -2,349.71% -254.90% -32.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Organogenesis and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organogenesis 0 0 5 0 3.00 Organogenesis Competitors 6373 17193 33412 1337 2.51

Organogenesis currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 230.03%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 88.75%. Given Organogenesis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Organogenesis is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.3% of Organogenesis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 70.4% of Organogenesis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Organogenesis beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types. Its surgical and sports medicine products comprise ReNu for in-office joint and tendon applications; NuCel for bony fusion in the spine and extremities; NuShield and Affinity for surgical applications in targeted soft tissue repairs; and PuraPly AM for the surgical treatment of open wounds. The company's pipeline products include TransCyte for the treatment of second- and third-degree burns; PuraForce, a bioengineered porcine collagen surgical matrix for use in soft tissue reinforcement applications; Novachor for the treatment of chronic and acute wounds; Gintuit for the treatment of mucogingival conditions in adults; and PuraPly XT and PuraPly MZ for the treatment of chronic and acute wounds, as well as for surgical treatment of open wounds. It serves hospitals, wound care centers, government facilities, ambulatory service centers, and physician offices. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent agencies. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

