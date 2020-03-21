Reviewing 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCOB) and Camden National (OTCMKTS:CAC)

1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCOB) and Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden National has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH and Camden National’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH $26.98 million 1.13 $3.22 million N/A N/A Camden National $210.63 million 2.37 $57.20 million $3.69 8.92

Camden National has higher revenue and earnings than 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH.

Profitability

This table compares 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH and Camden National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH 11.95% 6.98% 0.59% Camden National 27.16% 12.29% 1.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH and Camden National, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Camden National 0 2 0 0 2.00

Camden National has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.76%. Given Camden National’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Camden National is more favorable than 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.4% of 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Camden National shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Camden National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Camden National beats 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts fund accounts, and business and personal checking accounts. It also provides home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, car loans, personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, construction loans, lines of credit, equipment and vehicle financing, and other loans; and SBA loans for various general business purposes, including working capital, machinery and equipment, furniture and fixtures, land and building, leasehold improvements, and debt refinancing. In addition, the company offers a range of merchant services comprising card services, night depository, bulk cash processing, coin and currency ordering, and other services; VISA CheckCards; wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, and other additional services; and online banking, mobile banking, telephone banking, government banking, and ATM services. It operates two branch offices located in Collingswood and Westville, New Jersey. 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Collingswood, New Jersey.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also originates single family and multi-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, business loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, and commercial real estate properties; and commercial lending to the small business medical field, including dentists, optometrists, and veterinarians. As of December 31, 2018, the Bank had 60 branches in 16 counties; 71 ATMs; commercial loan production offices in Manchester and Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and a mortgage loan production office in Braintree, Massachusetts. In addition, the company provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of investment management, financial planning, fiduciary, asset management, and wealth management services, as well as serves as trustee. The company was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

