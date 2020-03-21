Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) PT Lowered to $6.50 at Morgan Stanley

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Rev Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Rev Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating on shares of Rev Group in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. ValuEngine cut Rev Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Rev Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.08.

Shares of Rev Group stock opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. Rev Group has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $395.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $532.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.52 million. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rev Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Rev Group news, CFO Dean J. Nolden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REVG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Rev Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Rev Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Rev Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Rev Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Rev Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

