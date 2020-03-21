Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from to in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.84.

WSM stock opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.55 and a 200-day moving average of $68.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $1,534,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,261 shares in the company, valued at $28,862,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

