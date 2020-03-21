Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Asure Software Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Asure Software in a report released on Monday, March 16th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Asure Software’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASUR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Asure Software from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Asure Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.

NASDAQ ASUR opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.99. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $95.97 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Asure Software had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Charles W. Lathrop, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Asure Software in the fourth quarter valued at $2,236,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Asure Software in the fourth quarter valued at $943,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at $787,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,536,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 62,413 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

