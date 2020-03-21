Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Six Flags Entertainment Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a report released on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SIX. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

SIX stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.85. The company has a market cap of $998.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.27. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $59.52.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,792.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $7,815,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,143. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Spanos acquired 16,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.27 per share, with a total value of $502,665.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,159.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,494,016 shares of company stock valued at $41,264,882 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.64%.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

