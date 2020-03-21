Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Cut to $99.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $99.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.40.

NYSE RGA opened at $60.66 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $57.87 and a 1-year high of $169.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.79 and a 200-day moving average of $152.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn purchased 2,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.29 per share, for a total transaction of $288,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $569,801.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 262,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,834,000 after acquiring an additional 50,772 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

