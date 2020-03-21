Redrow (LON:RDW) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Redrow plc (LON:RDW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 981 to GBX 809. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Redrow traded as low as GBX 315.50 ($4.15) and last traded at GBX 356.21 ($4.69), with a volume of 272733 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 352.50 ($4.64).

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Redrow from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Redrow from GBX 704 ($9.26) to GBX 891 ($11.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.75) price target on shares of Redrow in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Redrow in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 930 ($12.23) price target for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price target on Redrow from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 879.09 ($11.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 3.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 718.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 683.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

About Redrow (LON:RDW)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

