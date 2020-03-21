Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,803 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.38% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $23,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $11,462,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,603.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $124.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.37. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $257.96.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($5.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($3.70). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 766.88% and a negative net margin of 1,094.28%. The business had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $388,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,810.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RETA shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective (up from $308.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.13.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.