Raymond James Weighs in on Bombardier Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:BBD)

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Bombardier in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.55 billion.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BBD. National Bank Financial cut shares of Bombardier from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins raised shares of Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 19th.

Bombardier has a twelve month low of C$7.83 and a twelve month high of C$13.18.

