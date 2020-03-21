Raymond James Trims Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Target Price to C$0.25

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Energy Services from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Energy Services from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Essential Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of TSE:ESN opened at C$0.16 on Wednesday. Essential Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.13 and a 12 month high of C$0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 million and a P/E ratio of -16.00.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$27.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essential Energy Services will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Energy Services Company Profile

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in western Canada. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion, and production and workover services through its fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

