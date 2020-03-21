Raymond James Trims Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Target Price to C$10.25

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$10.25 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Enerflex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$9.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. AltaCorp Capital cut their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

TSE EFX opened at C$5.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.96 million and a P/E ratio of 3.37. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$4.18 and a 52-week high of C$20.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$474.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$487.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.9400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.44%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

