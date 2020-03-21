Raymond James Cuts Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$17.00

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IIP.UN. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.70 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$18.46.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of IIP.UN stock opened at C$13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.75. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.87 and a 12-month high of C$19.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.0258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 9.14%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Robert Clancy acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$942,634.36.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.