Raymond James Cuts Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$0.65

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$4.40 to C$0.65 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ESI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$0.60 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$0.90 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.64.

Shares of ESI opened at C$0.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 million and a PE ratio of -0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.55. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$375.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$380.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Director Norman Murray Edwards bought 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$620,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,582,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,790,446.35. Also, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 45,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,173.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 870,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,097,765.22. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,110,831 shares of company stock worth $792,168.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

