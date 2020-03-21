Raymond James Cuts Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$9.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on APR.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.25 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.42.

Shares of TSE:APR.UN opened at C$6.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.70. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$6.00 and a 12-month high of C$12.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

