RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RANJY. ValuEngine raised shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

RANJY stock opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $31.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.35.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $1.955 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.53%. This is a positive change from RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR’s payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms.

