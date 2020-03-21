QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 1,686.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,516,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375,753 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 1.06% of QEP Resources worth $11,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QEP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in QEP Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after acquiring an additional 40,383 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 588,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 20,544 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,101,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after buying an additional 357,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 439.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 14,394 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QEP shares. Stephens downgraded QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded QEP Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.23.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Cutt acquired 23,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,167.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,188.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David A. Trice acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 96,864 shares of company stock valued at $207,427. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QEP Resources stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28. QEP Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $321.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.18 million. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th.

QEP Resources Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

