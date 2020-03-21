Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Dorman Products Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) – B. Riley raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dorman Products in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

DORM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CL King upgraded Dorman Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research started coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Dorman Products from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorman Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $57.93 on Thursday. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $46.98 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.88.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.18). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $239.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

