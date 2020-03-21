Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for BOK Financial Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for BOK Financial in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.70. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $5.92 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOKF. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BOK Financial from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Shares of BOKF opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $36.78 and a 1 year high of $88.69.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $448.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.77 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in BOK Financial by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in BOK Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in BOK Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,956,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in BOK Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $999,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,677 shares in the company, valued at $9,487,039.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 54.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 28.49%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.