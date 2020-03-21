Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Cut by Analyst

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) – Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.99) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.91). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aimmune Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.82) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AIMT. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.89. The company has a market cap of $752.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.38. Aimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas purchased 2,665 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,942.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright purchased 125,000 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $1,522,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,348 shares in the company, valued at $661,958.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 132,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,792 and have sold 30,400 shares valued at $1,045,100. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 31,362 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

