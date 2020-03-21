Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.60.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, insider Harry N. Pefanis purchased 20,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 650,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,350.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 45,400 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $247,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,995.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 98,400 shares of company stock worth $831,410 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.