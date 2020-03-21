Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Home Depot Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HD)

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Home Depot in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $2.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $251.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.40.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $152.15 on Thursday. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.23 and its 200-day moving average is $226.84. The company has a market capitalization of $175.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

