Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Corp Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Umpqua in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

UMPQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $16.50.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $310.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.79 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 52.50%.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $177,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 11,951 shares of company stock valued at $202,202 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,713,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,832,000 after purchasing an additional 748,646 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,596,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,664,000 after purchasing an additional 44,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,888,000 after purchasing an additional 32,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth $45,752,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

