Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) Issued By Piper Sandler

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Stemline Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Stemline Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Stemline Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

STML opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.93. Stemline Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $18.22.

In other news, CAO David Gionco sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $25,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 13,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $137,174.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,440 shares of company stock valued at $804,175 in the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 364.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Stemline Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Stemline Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

