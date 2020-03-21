Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Repay Holdings Corporation Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Repay in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. William Blair also issued estimates for Repay’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RPAY. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Repay from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Repay in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Repay stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. Repay has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average is $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $33.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.67 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Repay in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

