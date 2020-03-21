Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $39.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.86.

In other news, SVP Maurice Alkemade sold 3,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $166,358.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Dale Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $37,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $350,690 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

