Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Cervus Equipment Corp. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:CVL)

Cervus Equipment Corp. (TSE:CVL) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cervus Equipment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky anticipates that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cervus Equipment’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

