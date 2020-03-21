Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) CEO Acquires $14,280.00 in Stock

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) CEO Craig G. Blunden bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $14,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PROV opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.83. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Provident Financial had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $10.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 96.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 699.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 59.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PROV. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

