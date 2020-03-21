Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Ellington Management Group LLC

Ellington Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,097,000 after acquiring an additional 571,305 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,754,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,206,601,000 after acquiring an additional 585,434 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,504,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,114,687,000 after acquiring an additional 357,060 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,373,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,938 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,196,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,661,000 after acquiring an additional 288,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Edward Jones downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

PLD stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $62.01 and a one year high of $99.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.61.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

