Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Stock Position Lessened by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,960 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $11,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 562.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $68.28 on Friday. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $65.19 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.01.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 10.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $758,635.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,400.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Progressive from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Progressive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.44.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.