Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.24. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $160,377,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,274,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,111,000 after acquiring an additional 658,772 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $20,937,000. OLD Republic International Corp increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 665,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,575,000 after acquiring an additional 284,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power INC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 3,152,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,373,000 after purchasing an additional 276,352 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

