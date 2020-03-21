Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,982,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 512,157 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.71% of Principal Financial Group worth $109,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. OLD Republic International Corp grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 665,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,575,000 after acquiring an additional 284,000 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 3,152,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,373,000 after acquiring an additional 276,352 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,876,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,205,000 after acquiring an additional 241,394 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,027,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,537,000 after acquiring an additional 225,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,998,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $25.68 on Friday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $60.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.24.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.