Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of Preformed Line Products stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. Preformed Line Products has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $76.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average is $57.66. The stock has a market cap of $201.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The technology company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $113.65 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Preformed Line Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

